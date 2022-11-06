400 Maoist sympathisers surrender in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a major blow to left wing extremism (LWE) in Swabhiman Anchal, around 400 militia including sympathisers from various villages under Papermetla and Dhuliput panchayats in Malkangiri and Injer as well as Jamuguda and Baitel of Alluri Sitharam Raju district of Andhra Pradesh surrendered before police here on Saturday.

The surrender was a part of the ‘ghar wapsi’ programme, launched by district police and BSF to enable youths to join the mainstream. The surrendered sympathisers used to assist Maoists in the their violent activities including killing of security force personnel and civilians. They also used to give logistical support to the rebels, said police.

Speaking to mediapersons, DIG, South Western Range Rajesh Pandit said while surrendering, the villagers vowed not to allow the Maoists enter their area and support police in the fight against the rebels.

Malkangiri BSF DIG SK Sinha said the mass surrender indicates that the objective of BSF’s deployment in Swabhiman Anchal has been achieved.

“The Swabhiman Anchal has become a Naxal-free zone after establishment of BSF’s company operating base at Jantri in March this year,” he said, adding the Gurupriya bridge which connects Swabhiman Anchal to the rest of the world came up due to the force’s deployment in the area. Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani and SDPO Suvendu Patra were present at the surrender programme.

