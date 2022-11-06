BPUT resolves to go digital, students to benefit

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In the backdrop of launching of nine online services and ongoing bid to introduce ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) programme in six modules the management body of the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) has decided to digitise all its physical records.A meeting of the Board of Members led by its chairman and BPUT vice-chancellor Professor CR Tripathy on Friday passed a resolution to this effect.

He said now that the decision has been taken, the BPUT would approach a suitable central or state agency to prepare cost estimate following which the task of digitization of all university records would be completed at the earliest. He said under it tabulation of registers, examination, financial and administrative records among other things would be preserved in digital mode.The VC informed the university has already digitised and kept degree certificates in digi-lockers for easy access of degree holders or their existing or prospective employers.

The VC further pointed out the BPUT is the first in Odisha to introduce nine online services through the Odisha Computer Application Centre for benefit of students, who need not physically travel to the BPUT headquarter from far-flung areas to get duplicate certificate, migration certificate and other services.

Incidentally, the BPUT has already entrusted the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to implement the ERP programme six months ago at a cost of about Rs 7 crore.

Prof.Tripathy said the ERP programme is getting implemented in six modules including learning & management, faculty development, finance, research & development, student-centric services and affiliation services.

