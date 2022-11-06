Forest officials beat odds to treat tusker

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forest officials are facing a tough time treating a tusker which has a deep wound on its left hind leg.The tusker strayed into Badampur reserve forest within Betnoti range under Baripada territorial division from Dalma forest in Jharkhand three days back. Range officer of Betnoti Ghanashyam Singh said, the elephant, aged around 45 years may have been injured by a sharp object or during a fight with members of its herd.

Forest officials, who noticed the wound on the tusker’s leg informed veterinary doctor of Similipal Tiger Reserve Piyush Soren who rushed to the spot to treat the elephant. However, the elephant resisted all attempts to treat it.

Singh said Soren administered medicine to the wounded tusker through cucumber, rice and pumpkin. The Forest department is keeping a close watch on the movement of the tusker and Soren too is visiting the spot frequently to keep a check on its health condition. The tusker is part of a herd of 24 elephants that entered Badampur forest from Jharkhand.

