Home States Odisha

martchem Technologies Ltd plant to benefit Odisha: Firm official

However, Srimat Ray of STL said the plant will be instrumental in stabilising the domestic market for mining chemicals and lower the need for import of ammonium nitrate.

Published: 06th November 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as six panchayats of Chhatrapur block in Ganjam district vehemently oppose the proposal to set up an ammonium nitrate plant by Smartchem Technologies Limited (STL), an official of the company said the project will help assert Odisha’s dominance in mining chemicals on the world stage. 

Residents of Kalipali, Sriramchandrapur, Chamakhandi, Narayanpur, Aryapalli and Kanamana have been resisting the proposed project alleging the plant will increase pollution in the area. However, Srimat Ray of STL said the plant will be instrumental in stabilising the domestic market for mining chemicals and lower the need for import of ammonium nitrate. It will also help the nation become self-reliant, he added. 

Once commissioned, the plant will produce 377 KTPA technical ammonium nitrate, a vital component in not just mining of coal, limestone, steel and other metals but also a critical element in road/infra industries. The chemical also has applications in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing of anaesthetic gases used in hospitals. Technical ammonium nitrate in its solid form (prill or crystal) is a white and odourless product. 

STL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) established in 1979. It supports critical sectors of the economy such as infrastructure, mining, chemicals, pharmaceutical and agriculture. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp