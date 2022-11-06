Home States Odisha

NHRC endorses plea for cardiac care facilities in periphery areas

As per the complaint, in peripheral areas an average person waits three hours before seeking help for symptoms of heart attack.

Published: 06th November 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Heart

​Doctors suspected a heart attack and performed tests on Reddy. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has endorsed a complaint seeking intervention for ensuring cardiac care facilities in peripheral areas of Odisha along with other states and forwarding it to the central government for appropriate action.While furthering the complaint to the secretary of Health and Family Welfare department on Friday, the NHRC in its order said, “This complaint be transmitted to the concerned authority for such action as deemed appropriate.” The rights body registered the complaint naming general public as ‘victim.

Raising concern over lack of emergency cardiac care facilities in rural and peripheral areas of Odisha and also other states, Jeypore based human rights activist Anup Patro had filed the complaint seeking direction to the Union government along with all state governments to take remedial measures and save precious lives. Trained doctors should be posted at all primary health centres (PHC) and community health centres (CHCs) with tele-consultation facility to tackle emergency cardiac cases. “Emergency cardiac medicine must be available at PHC and CHC level along with basic diagnostic facility like ECG, blood test and Troponin test,” Patro said in the complaint.

As per the complaint, in peripheral areas an average person waits three hours before seeking help for symptoms of heart attack. Many heart attack patients die before they reach hospital. The sooner the person gets to the emergency room, the better the chance of survival. Prompt medical treatment reduces the amount of heart damage. “But unfortunately, no such visible steps have been taken by the government till date. This is resulting loss of many valuable lives every day”, he claimed, adding nowadays heart attack is the second most common cause of death.

“As a measure of constitutional obligation, the government of India along with all state governments must take ground-breaking initiatives on cardiac care to give better treatment facilities”, the complaint stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp