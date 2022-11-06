Padampur bypoll on December 5

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the bypoll to Dhamnagar Assembly constituency over, the focus of political parties have now shifted to Padampur in Bargarh district after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced by-election for the seat on December 5.

The model code of conduct will come into effect immediately in Bargarh district with announcement of the poll schedule. The seat had fallen vacant following the death of veteran BJD leader and five-time MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and passed away at the age of 65.

As per the election schedule announced by the ECI, the gazette notification for the bypoll will be published on November 10. While last date of filing of nomination papers is November 17, scrutiny of the papers will be held on November 18.

The last date of filing of nomination papers is November 21. Counting for the bypoll will be held on December 8 and the election process will be completed on December 10.

