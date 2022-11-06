Parsali panchayat in Rayagada gets Jio 4G connectivity

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Telecommunications major Jio launched its 4G services in Parsali panchayat of Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district on Saturday.Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka inaugurated the 4G tower in the panchayat which has a sizeable population of Dongria tribals. Ulaka said locals will have access to the network in a day. “At a time when several villages in the district do not have access to mobile network, the 4G service will be a boon for people of the panchayat,” said a Jio official. As per a recent survey conducted by BSNL, as many as 69 gram panchayats in Rayagada have no mobile coverage yet. Six panchayats in Kolnara eight in Rayagada, four in Chandrapur, two in Muniguda, six in Kalyansinghpur, nine in Bissamcuttack, 10 in Gunupur, 15 in Kashipur, two in Ramnaguda, four in Gudari and three in Padmapur block do not have mobile connectivity.