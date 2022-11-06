Home States Odisha

Sans relief  ‘kendara’ players protest 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a novel way of protest, ‘kendara’ (a string instrument) singers of Kendrapara district on Saturday sang and played their instruments in front of the collector’s office to draw the authorities’ attention towards their plight. 

“Around 200 kendara singers of the district are at the crossroads due to the pandemic for the last two years. While the government had assured to extend financial assistance to us, we are yet to get any relief,” said Khirod Nath of Kasoti village. He said many elderly ‘kendara’ singers are not even being given pension which has made it tough for them to eke out a living. 

The male members of the Nath sect recite religious and folk songs from early Odia literature and receive rice and money in return from households. “We never use any bi-cycle or two -wheeler to move from one village to another.  In the past, officials used to invite us to perform at functions. But nowadays, the district administration is not bothered about our plight,” said Narendra Nath of Garadapur. Kendrapara additional district magistrate Pitambar Samal said assistance will be extended to the singers soon. 

