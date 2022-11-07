KIIT-IS students win OLF debate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT International School (KIIT-IS) emerged champion of the debate on ‘Chetan Bhagat or Amish Tripathi: Who is Better at Telling India’s Stories’ organised by The New Indian Express at Odisha Literary Festival 2022 on Sunday.

The two students of KIIT International - Omkaar Pattanayak and Aiswarya Priyadarshini - won the prize that carried a cash prize of Rs 21,000.DPS Kalinga students Sheetal Mahek and Sara Anwita were the runner-up and received a cash prize of Rs 11,000.

Akankshya Mishra and Ritwija Das from Mothers Public School, Srisikta Rath and Aurora Swain from DAV Pokhariput, Laksh Walia and Ishaan Dashmishra from DAV Chandrasekharpur and Srisham Dash and Swastik Mohapatra from SAI International School also took part in the competition.

Storyteller Rituparna Ghosh and author Aparna Karthikeyan were the jury members for the debate who awarded marks to the participating groups on the basis of their presentation style, clarity of expression and strength of rebuttal.

A section of students in the event argued that Amish Tripathi’s books have aimed at making India’s rich mythological past accessible to common mass, while others argued that Chetan Bhagat, through his books has been able to throw light on social evils in today’s world which lacks in Amish’s story.

