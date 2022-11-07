Home States Odisha

KIIT-IS students win OLF debate

DPS Kalinga students Sheetal Mahek and Sara Anwita were the runner-up and received a cash prize of Rs 11,000. 

Published: 07th November 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Students receiving award from Prabhu Chawla

Students receiving award from Prabhu Chawla

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT International School (KIIT-IS) emerged champion of the debate on ‘Chetan Bhagat or Amish Tripathi: Who is Better at Telling India’s Stories’ organised by The New Indian Express at Odisha Literary Festival 2022 on Sunday. 

The two students of KIIT International - Omkaar Pattanayak and Aiswarya Priyadarshini - won the prize that carried a cash prize of Rs 21,000.DPS Kalinga students Sheetal Mahek and Sara Anwita were the runner-up and received a cash prize of Rs 11,000. 

Akankshya Mishra and Ritwija Das from Mothers Public School, Srisikta Rath and Aurora Swain from DAV Pokhariput, Laksh Walia and Ishaan Dashmishra from DAV Chandrasekharpur and Srisham Dash and Swastik Mohapatra from SAI International School also took part in the competition. 

Storyteller Rituparna Ghosh and author Aparna Karthikeyan were the jury members for the debate who awarded marks to the participating groups on the basis of their presentation style, clarity of expression and strength of rebuttal. 

A section of students in the event argued that Amish Tripathi’s books have aimed at making India’s rich mythological past accessible to common mass, while others argued that Chetan Bhagat, through his books has been able to throw light on social evils in today’s world which lacks in Amish’s story.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Literary Festival 2022 KIIT IS
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp