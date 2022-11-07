Nature trail in Naktidangar hill of Odisha from 2023

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Tourists can enjoy nature trail at Naktidangar hill in Pangi reserve forest in Jeypore range from next year.

The project will be executed by Jepore municipality in association with the Forest department. Naktidangar hill, spread over an area of 20 km at a height of 1,400 metre, is home to several species of endangered wild animals and plants.

The Koraput administration is planning to spend Rs 48 lakh to develop the nature trail leading to the hill. A rest shed will be constructed atop the hill as part of the project which is expected to be completed by January next year.

‘The main objective of the nature trail project is to provide an eco-friendly space to people so that they can gain knowledge on natural resources,” said municipality executive officer Siddharth Patnaik.

JEYPORE: Tourists can enjoy nature trail at Naktidangar hill in Pangi reserve forest in Jeypore range from next year. The project will be executed by Jepore municipality in association with the Forest department. Naktidangar hill, spread over an area of 20 km at a height of 1,400 metre, is home to several species of endangered wild animals and plants. The Koraput administration is planning to spend Rs 48 lakh to develop the nature trail leading to the hill. A rest shed will be constructed atop the hill as part of the project which is expected to be completed by January next year. ‘The main objective of the nature trail project is to provide an eco-friendly space to people so that they can gain knowledge on natural resources,” said municipality executive officer Siddharth Patnaik.