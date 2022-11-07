Odisha’s ‘kahani’ is of transformation: CM

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said Odisha is a story of turnaround and development that have many facets of transforming lives of the people. Delivering the valedictory address, ‘My state, the soul of stories’, at the 10th edition of the Odisha Literary Festival (OLF) here, the chief minister said Odisha has consistently outgrown the pace of national growth rate.

“May it be food production or disaster management, may it be women empowerment or healthcare, sports, education or service delivery, transformational changes are visible all across the state. The stories of our transformation are creating buzz around the nation and across the globe,” he stated.

The chief minister said Odisha has risen from the bottom of the pyramid to a state with immense possibilities. Referring to the mind-numbing story of Rebati, the girl who was cursed for daring to study, written by one of the greatest Odia writers Fakir Mohan Senapati at the beginning of the 20th century, Naveen presented a contrasting picture of today. He cited the example of Karama Muduli, a tribal girl from the remote Bonda hills, who realised her dreams by studying in a university. “The current story is the story of present day Odisha, a story of immense possibilities,” he said.

Giving another example, he said Kalahandi district which was infamous for poverty is now a major producer of rice, helping the state to contribute to the national food distribution programme.The chief minister said that during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state led the move to supply oxygen all over the country to save people’s lives. Besides, the state is the centre of attraction for investors, he said and added that numerous such stories speak of the giant leaps taken by Odisha in different fields.

Naveen said Odisha is filled with marvellous stories that depict concepts such as intuition, harmony, cooperation, sharing, and reverence for people’s lives. “These concepts have manifested timelessly expressing themselves in a myriad of storytelling forms. The story of a confident Odisha is truly inspiring, timeless, and a never-ending journey,” he said.

Stating that Odisha has always been an epitome of rich art, culture, literature and traditions that have been honed over centuries, the chief minister said these have had a major impact on the consciousness of millions across the globe. He congratulated The New Indian Express for the 10th edition of OLF and conveyed best wishes for it to flourish and continue into the next decade.

Editorial director of the New Indian Express Group Prabhu Chawla thanked the chief minister for his continued support to the OLF. Stating that Odisha is the literary capital of the country, he said, the aim of the OLF is to take Odisha to the sphere of national dialogue.Welcoming the chief minister, resident editor of TNIE Odisha Siba Mohanty said that the chief minister has scripted a story of transformation in every sphere.

