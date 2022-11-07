Home States Odisha

Odisha’s ‘kahani’ is of transformation: CM

The story of a confident Odisha is truly inspiring, timeless, and a never-ending journey, Naveen says at OLF-2022

Published: 07th November 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and TNIE editorial director Prabhu Chawla at OLF, on Sunday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and TNIE editorial director Prabhu Chawla at OLF, on Sunday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said Odisha is a story of turnaround and development that have many facets of transforming lives of the people. Delivering the valedictory address, ‘My state, the soul of stories’, at the 10th edition of the Odisha Literary Festival (OLF) here, the chief minister said Odisha has consistently outgrown the pace of national growth rate. 

“May it be food production or disaster management, may it be women empowerment or healthcare, sports, education or service delivery, transformational changes are visible all across the state. The stories of our transformation are creating buzz around the nation and across the globe,” he stated.

The chief minister said Odisha has risen from the bottom of the pyramid to a state with immense possibilities. Referring to the mind-numbing story of Rebati, the girl who was cursed for daring to study, written by one of the greatest Odia writers Fakir Mohan Senapati at the beginning of the 20th century, Naveen presented a contrasting picture of today. He cited the example of Karama Muduli, a tribal girl from the remote Bonda hills, who realised her dreams by studying in a university. “The current story is the story of present day Odisha, a story of immense possibilities,” he said.

Giving another example, he said Kalahandi district which was infamous for poverty is now a major producer of rice, helping the state to contribute to the national food distribution programme.The chief minister said that during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state led the move to supply oxygen all over the country to save people’s lives. Besides, the state is the centre of attraction for investors, he said and added that numerous such stories speak of the giant leaps taken by Odisha in different fields.

ALSO READ | OLF 2022: Spirituality a cure for mental illness

Naveen said Odisha is filled with marvellous stories that depict concepts such as intuition, harmony, cooperation, sharing, and reverence for people’s lives. “These concepts have manifested timelessly expressing themselves in a myriad of storytelling forms. The story of a confident Odisha is truly inspiring, timeless, and a never-ending journey,” he said.

Stating that Odisha has always been an epitome of rich art, culture, literature and traditions that have been honed over centuries, the chief minister said these have had a major impact on the consciousness of millions across the globe. He congratulated The New Indian Express for the 10th edition of OLF and conveyed best wishes for it to flourish and continue into the next decade. 

Editorial director of the New Indian Express Group Prabhu Chawla thanked the chief minister for his continued support to the OLF. Stating that Odisha is the literary capital of the country, he said, the aim of the OLF is to take Odisha to the sphere of national dialogue.Welcoming the chief minister, resident editor of TNIE Odisha Siba Mohanty said that the chief minister has scripted a story of transformation in every sphere.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp