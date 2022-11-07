Home States Odisha

Overconfident BJD bites the dust in Dhamnagar!

BJD’s decision to field Abanti misfired as Rajendra turned a rebel

Published: 07th November 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Suryabanshi receiving winning certificate from the election officer | Express

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After winning all the five by-elections in the state since 2019, the juggernaut of the ruling BJD came to a halt at Dhamnagar on Sunday. The opposition BJP retained the Assembly seat after party candidate Suryabanshi Suraj handed a sound defeat to Abanti Das of the regional outfit which appeared invincible so far.

Overconfidence that it can win the seat no matter who the candidate is, handed BJD the body blow. The situation in Dhamnagar was almost similar to Balasore where it snatched the Assembly seat from the BJP by fielding a greenhorn like Swarup Kumar Das.

Like the proverbial ‘when two people fight, the third wins’, Das was nominated for the bypoll to Balasore - falling vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta - as a consensus candidate when the BJD leadership failed to resolve the fight between former MLA Jiban Pradip Dash and district BJD president Rabindra Jena over candidate selection. 

In a similar scenario, the BJD picked chairperson of Tihidi block in Bhadrak district Abanti Das for Dhamnagar by-election to quell the fight between two former MLAs of the party, Rajendra Das and Muktikanta Mandal. However, this decision misfired as Rajendra turned a rebel.

A spirited campaign by BJP, led by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, helped the saffron party consolidate its position as its rode on the sympathy factor of Suryabanshi whose father Bishnu Charan Sethi’s demise had necessitated the bypoll. 

Senior BJP leader and former MP Kharbela Swain felt the perception of BJP cadres that they are going to form the next government in the state kept them highly motivated during the entire electioneering process. 

If rebel Rajendra was a factor in dividing the BJD votes, the Muslim votes - around 24,000 in the constituency - also was shared which proved costly for the ruling party. The BJP marginally improved its position as evident from the percentage of votes it got last time (48.47 per cent) and this time (49.09 per cent).

“If I am not wrong, many women who are traditionally BJD supporters voted for Suraj out of sympathy,” said Swain who extensively campaigned for the party candidate said.

What also proved costly for the ruling party was a narrative that too much of the Bhadrak party affairs were being run by leaders from leaders Jajpur apart from a lack of coherence among the MLAs from the district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s candid admission that Sethi was a popular leader and his son’s win was on expected lines summed up the mood. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Dhamnagar BJP
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp