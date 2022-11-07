Steep parking fee hike irks residents of Cuttack city

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Steep hike in parking fees for two-wheelers and four-wheelers for the upcoming Baliyatra has led to widespread discontentment among locals. While the district administration has been organising awareness programmes to increase the footfall at the biggest trade fair of the state, a 70 per cent hike in parking fees could dissuade people from visiting the fair. Many people visit the week-long festival several times in a week and the hike in parking fees will emerge as a constraint.

“We used to visit Baliyatra at least three to five times but are now worried over the exorbitant parking fees levied by authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation. The historic festival seems to have become a means to generate revenue for the civic body. Why should we visit the fair by paying exorbitant parking fees?,” questioned some youths. They said visitors are also required to pay Rs 5 extra for purchasing foods and beverages packed in plastic, polythene or tin containers due to implementation of deposit refund system (DRS) by the civic body.

Sources said the CMC which has identified and auctioned as many as 21 parking places around the fair venue is eyeing to generate revenue of around Rs 1.5 crore. While the fee for two-wheeler parking has been fixed at Rs 50, it is Rs 100 for four-wheelers and Rs 150 for six-wheeler vehicles.

Two years back, the parking fee was Rs 30 per two-wheeler and Rs 50 per four-wheeler. While collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani refused to comment on the issue saying the management of the fair is being handled by the civic body, CMC mayor Subhas Singh said parking fees were not fixed earlier.

“The civic body will spend Rs 10 crore on infrastructure development to make festival more attractive. How will we be able to manage? While the chief minister has assured to provide Rs 6 crore for the fair, we are trying to generate revenues of Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 crore from parking and advertisement,” said Singh.

CUTTACK: Steep hike in parking fees for two-wheelers and four-wheelers for the upcoming Baliyatra has led to widespread discontentment among locals. While the district administration has been organising awareness programmes to increase the footfall at the biggest trade fair of the state, a 70 per cent hike in parking fees could dissuade people from visiting the fair. Many people visit the week-long festival several times in a week and the hike in parking fees will emerge as a constraint. “We used to visit Baliyatra at least three to five times but are now worried over the exorbitant parking fees levied by authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation. The historic festival seems to have become a means to generate revenue for the civic body. Why should we visit the fair by paying exorbitant parking fees?,” questioned some youths. They said visitors are also required to pay Rs 5 extra for purchasing foods and beverages packed in plastic, polythene or tin containers due to implementation of deposit refund system (DRS) by the civic body. Sources said the CMC which has identified and auctioned as many as 21 parking places around the fair venue is eyeing to generate revenue of around Rs 1.5 crore. While the fee for two-wheeler parking has been fixed at Rs 50, it is Rs 100 for four-wheelers and Rs 150 for six-wheeler vehicles. Two years back, the parking fee was Rs 30 per two-wheeler and Rs 50 per four-wheeler. While collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani refused to comment on the issue saying the management of the fair is being handled by the civic body, CMC mayor Subhas Singh said parking fees were not fixed earlier. “The civic body will spend Rs 10 crore on infrastructure development to make festival more attractive. How will we be able to manage? While the chief minister has assured to provide Rs 6 crore for the fair, we are trying to generate revenues of Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 crore from parking and advertisement,” said Singh.