Home States Odisha

Three held in Odisha for harassing ‘love birds’

The victims rushed to Sunabeda police station and lodged a complaint in this connection.

Published: 07th November 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Sunabeda police arrested three persons for allegedly harassing and looting love birds near Chikapar Shiva temple in Semiliguda block on Saturday. The accused are Dhuniya Machalipadia, Sanjaya Kadam and Ghenu Mach of Chikapar village.

Police said a youth and his girlfriend of Nandapur were returning home on a two-wheeler after visiting the Shiva temple on Friday. The three accused detained the duo at Chikapar and demanded Rs 5,000 from them. When the couple refused, they physically harassed the girl and forcibly took away their cell phones, Rs 1,070 cash and the two-wheeler.

The victims rushed to Sunabeda police station and lodged a complaint in this connection. Police seized the stolen cash, mobile phones and the two-wheeler from the accused’s possession. The three accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harassment Chikapur Shiva temple Judicial custody
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp