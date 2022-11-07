Three held in Odisha for harassing ‘love birds’

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Sunabeda police arrested three persons for allegedly harassing and looting love birds near Chikapar Shiva temple in Semiliguda block on Saturday. The accused are Dhuniya Machalipadia, Sanjaya Kadam and Ghenu Mach of Chikapar village. Police said a youth and his girlfriend of Nandapur were returning home on a two-wheeler after visiting the Shiva temple on Friday. The three accused detained the duo at Chikapar and demanded Rs 5,000 from them. When the couple refused, they physically harassed the girl and forcibly took away their cell phones, Rs 1,070 cash and the two-wheeler. The victims rushed to Sunabeda police station and lodged a complaint in this connection. Police seized the stolen cash, mobile phones and the two-wheeler from the accused’s possession. The three accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.