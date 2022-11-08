Auditions for Dhanu Yatra roles kick-off

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Ahead of the 75th edition of Dhanu Yatra, auditions for selection of artistes to play different roles in the open-air theatre festival kicked-off at Biju Patnaik Town Hall in Bargarh on Monday.

The audition will conclude on November 10. Sources said at least 223 applications were received this year for 11 different roles in Dhanu Yatra. The applications include 60 for the role of King Kansa.

On the first day, auditions were held for the roles of Ugrasen, Basudev, Devaki, Narada and Senapati. While six aspirants turned up for the role of Ugrasen, 14 were auditioned for Basudev. Similarly, four aspirants auditioned for Devaki, 24 for Senapati and seven for role of Narad.

The artistes were auditioned by a seven-member expert team comprising theatre directors Dr Pradip Majhi of Kalahandi and Jamal Khan of Balangir besides play writer and director Brajendra Nayak of Sambalpur, theatre actor-cum-director Hemanta Mohapatra of Deogarh, film director Litu Mohanty of Bargarh, actor, director and writer Siblala Sagar of Bijepur writer and director Ashok Bohidar of Padampur. In the second phase, auditions will be held for the roles of Satarki, Chandura, Mustika and Akrura. Audition for King Kansa’s role is scheduled on the last day on November 10.

Convener of Dhanu Yatra festival committee Sureswar Satpathy said, “It is great to see many new and young artistes turning up for the auditions this time. The selection is a tough task as several good artistes have applied for the roles. We have faith in our expert team and it will select the best artistes for the characters.”

The Dhanu Yatra will be held this time after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the festival will commence on December 27 and conclude on January 6. During the yatra, the entire Bargarh town will turn into a stage. While the town will become Mathura under the rule of demon king Kansa, the ‘Balya Leela’ of Lord Krishna will take place at Ambapali (Gopapura) on the other side of Jeera river.

Started during 1947-48, the 11-day-long festival Dhanu Yatra is considered the world’s largest open-air theatre. It is organised in an area of five sq km.

SAMBALPUR: Ahead of the 75th edition of Dhanu Yatra, auditions for selection of artistes to play different roles in the open-air theatre festival kicked-off at Biju Patnaik Town Hall in Bargarh on Monday. The audition will conclude on November 10. Sources said at least 223 applications were received this year for 11 different roles in Dhanu Yatra. The applications include 60 for the role of King Kansa. On the first day, auditions were held for the roles of Ugrasen, Basudev, Devaki, Narada and Senapati. While six aspirants turned up for the role of Ugrasen, 14 were auditioned for Basudev. Similarly, four aspirants auditioned for Devaki, 24 for Senapati and seven for role of Narad. The artistes were auditioned by a seven-member expert team comprising theatre directors Dr Pradip Majhi of Kalahandi and Jamal Khan of Balangir besides play writer and director Brajendra Nayak of Sambalpur, theatre actor-cum-director Hemanta Mohapatra of Deogarh, film director Litu Mohanty of Bargarh, actor, director and writer Siblala Sagar of Bijepur writer and director Ashok Bohidar of Padampur. In the second phase, auditions will be held for the roles of Satarki, Chandura, Mustika and Akrura. Audition for King Kansa’s role is scheduled on the last day on November 10. Convener of Dhanu Yatra festival committee Sureswar Satpathy said, “It is great to see many new and young artistes turning up for the auditions this time. The selection is a tough task as several good artistes have applied for the roles. We have faith in our expert team and it will select the best artistes for the characters.” The Dhanu Yatra will be held this time after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the festival will commence on December 27 and conclude on January 6. During the yatra, the entire Bargarh town will turn into a stage. While the town will become Mathura under the rule of demon king Kansa, the ‘Balya Leela’ of Lord Krishna will take place at Ambapali (Gopapura) on the other side of Jeera river. Started during 1947-48, the 11-day-long festival Dhanu Yatra is considered the world’s largest open-air theatre. It is organised in an area of five sq km.