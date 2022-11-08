Basudevpur tense over custodial death claim

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Tension prevails in Bhadrak’s Basudevpur over the death of a local youth who was allegedly tortured in custody by Gondia police of Dhenkanal district. On Sunday, Shantilata Pani of Albaga village lodged an FIR with Basudevpur police alleging that her younger son Niranjan was tortured and killed by Gondia IIC. In her complaint, she stated that personnel of Gondia and Basudevpur police reached her home on October 23 and enquired about her elder son Bapu Pani. As Bapu was not at home, police forcibly picked up Niranjan without giving any reason.

Shantilata made several rounds of Basudevpur police station to enquire about her son but to no avail. On Thursday last week, she received a call from Dhenkanal police and was informed that Niranjan was unwell.

The next day, Shantilata and other family members rushed to Gondia police station. However, police sent her to Dhenkanal hospital where Niranjan was undergoing treatment, the complaint said. Shantilata further claimed the same day, police shifted Niranjan was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack as his condition deteriorated. But Shantilata was not allowed meet her son. On Saturday night, she was informed that Niranjan had died.

As the news of Niranjan’s death spread, irate villagers of Albaga blocked Basudevpur road for several hours demanded action against the police personnel who forcibly picked up Niranjan from his home and allegedly tortured him in custody.

Shantilata alleged that Gondia IIC Satyabrata Bhutia tortured Niranjan during interrogation in the police station. “If my elder son is accused of a crime, how can police torture and kill his brother? Is this justice?” asked the grieving mother.

Contacted, Basudevpur IIC Sabitri Panda said Niranjan has no criminal antecedents. Police have received the complaint and made a station diary entry as directed by the Bhadrak SP. The Dhenkanal SP has been apprised about the complaint, Panda added. On the other hand, Bhutia said he has no information about any complaint lodged against him this connection.



