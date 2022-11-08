BJD to rework strategy for Padampur bypoll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As BJD prepares to put aside the Dhamnagar defeat and move on to the next bypoll for Padampur Assembly constituency on December 5, several questions have cropped up over the first defeat of the ruling party since 2019.

While the process to rework strategy to get back to winning ways at Padampur has started, a demand is growing within the ruling party for a thorough review of the bypoll defeat so that the mistakes are not repeated.

Despite the public positioning of the BJD leaders following the defeat, fingers are being pointed at selection of the candidate for Dhamnagar which many feel led to such a result. The selection of party candidate led to an open revolt by Rajendra Kumar Das, a heavyweight and former MLA of the constituency against the leadership. The BJD managers failed to make up for the wrong committed at the initial stages despite repeated efforts.

This is for the first time that there was an open revolt against party leadership over the selection of a candidate which proved costly. Because of this, not only a sizeable section of the party and rank file did not come out in support of the official candidate, at many places they worked against the BJD. What else can explain the party’s poor performance in Tihidi block, the home of BJD candidate Abanti Das.

The result has also proved that the women card played by the BJD basing on its strength of self help groups (SHGs) under the Mission Shakti initiative did not work as expected. A senior party leader said the calculation based on SHG vote bank of the party did not work. “Fielding anybody as a candidate when there are strong contenders does not always work. It worked in Balasore, but failed in Dhamnagar,” he said.

Moreover, the dominance of outside leaders, particularly nearby constituencies in the affairs of Dhamnagar during the bypoll also backfired. A majority of party leaders were of the opinion that there should be a course correction by the leadership so that these mistakes are not repeated.

After Dhamnagar loss, BJD to rework strategy for Padampur bypoll

The party should move ahead and concentrate on Padampur, but before that there should be a move for a consensus for selection of candidate. The BJD has lost three bypolls during its 22 years rule in the state. But the first two defeats at Talsara and Laxmipur in 2006 and 2008 respectively, was when the party was in coalition government in the state.

The Dhamnagar defeat is only defeat after 2009 when the party severed its ties with the BJD. Before Dhamnagar, the party had won Tirtol, Pipili, Balasore, Bijepur and Brajranagar byelections, all after 2019 Assembly elections. In three seats, sympathy wave played a major part where kin of deceased MLAs were given tickets.

This has led to a demand among the party leaders to give ticket for the Padampur seat to Tilottama Singh Bariha, wife of deceased MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha whose recent passing away has led to the bypoll. Another serious contender for ticket is an OAS officer Mahendra Badhei who is now serving as deputy collector at Nuapada. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is reported to have discussed with some key western Odisha leaders about the Padampur bypoll and selection of candidates on Sunday.

