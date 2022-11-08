Conference on maritime history from Tuesday

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A three-day national Dhara event ‘Samudramanthan’ will be organised in the city by the Indian Knowledge Systems Division of Ministry of Education in association of Ministry of Culture and Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) deemed to be university to focus on India’s glorious ancient maritime traditions, its present situation, future possibility and challenges.

The aim of the conference which will start from Tuesday, is to create awareness on sophisticated knowledge that existed in India in the realms of maritime traditions. The event, which to be accompanied by cultural activities relating to the theme, is being held under the aegis of ‘Dhara- An Ode to Indian Knowledge System’ and as part of ongoing ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ alongside Baliyatra.

“The objective of the conference, to be attended by renowned experts, field academicians, scholars and researchers is to create a vision document for maritime traditions-2047 and revive the public memory on Odisha’s glorious maritime glory,” said director of SOA’s international relations and outreach programme Nachieketa Khamari Sharma briefing mediapersons on Monday.

The event will be inaugurated at the auditorium of SOA in Bhubaneswar.

