Cuttack: Man kills brother over parking dispute

Police said the siblings were engaged in a long-standing dispute over distribution of property. On the day of the incident, Safiullah parked his motorcycle in front of his house at around 10 am. 

CUTTACK: A man allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death over a parking dispute near their residence in Dargha Bazaar police limits here on Monday. Deceased was identified as Safiullah Khan (42). 

When his brother Azimullah arrived, he yelled at him for parking the two-wheeler on the spot. The spat soon turned ugly and Azimullah stabbed Safiullah with a scissor. Safiullan was rushed to the city hospital and died while being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. The scissor used in the crime was recovered from Azimullah. 

