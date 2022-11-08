Home States Odisha

IREL pond drowning case: NHRC directs to pay Rs 30 lakh compensation

The victims, K Anil Rao and B Sushila of Sana Aryapalli village drowned in the pond dug by IREL on May 1 this year.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the CMD of Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL) to pay a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the kin of a 32-year-old worker and a 10-year-old girl who drowned in an artificial pond dug by the PSU at Matikhalo within Chhatrapur police limits of Ganjam district. 

The victims, K Anil Rao and B Sushila of Sana Aryapalli village drowned in the pond dug by IREL on May 1 this year. Following the incident, social reformer Rabindra Kumar Mishra filed a petition with the rights body on May 3 seeking legal action against the PSU and compensation for the victims’ kin as per provisions of law. 

The Commission considering the petition and the report filed by IREL on Monday issued directions to the PSU to pay compensation. As per NHRC’s order, served to Mishra by deputy registrar (law) Indrajeet Kumar, in the case of Rao’s death, the contractor engaged by IREL for digging the pond has agreed to pay ESI benefits of Rs 17,900 per month, pension of Rs 1,000 per month under Employees Pension Scheme, benefits of Rs 2,50,000 under Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, funeral expenses of Rs 15,000 and payment of Rs 2,50,000 on compassionate grounds of which Rs 40,000 will be paid in cash. The contractor also agreed to give Rao’s wife a job within three months. 

The contractor also agreed to pay Rs 6,00,000 to Sushila’s father and make necessary arrangements for financial assistance of Rs 4,00,000 from the district administration within one month. This apart, arrangements will be made to engage a member of Susheela’s family under any mining contractor of IREL within one week. 

The CMD of IREL has been directed to send the proof of payment and other benefits extended to the kin of the deceased to the apex rights body within six weeks. 
 

