Locals fume over delay in CCTV installation in Baripada town

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Locals of Baripada are disgruntled over the delay in installing CCTV cameras across the town despite the increase in the number of theft cases besides traffic rule violation incidents. The reason for the rising theft cases is attributed to the presence of two State highways apart from the NH-18 which pass through the town helping miscreants flee after committing the offences. IIC of Baripada town police station Birendra Senapati said at least 943 cases including eight jewellery-snatching incidents were registered with Baripada police in the past one year.

Sources said Murgabadi Chowk and several other areas including Daroghadehi, Palobani and Madhuban among others, which are major entry and exit points through the town and linked to the NH and State highways, facilitate easy escape of the robbers.

Locals Bibhudatta Das and Sudhir Mishra among others said the CCTV cameras would help curb the rising anti-social activities and enable police to easily catch hold of defaulters. “Nowadays youngsters drive recklessly and some of them make noises by using modular silencers. These problems can be easily sorted if CCTVs are installed,” they said.

A decade back, the then in-charge SP Gangadhar Pradhani had assured the public that CCTV cameras will soon be installed at important places in the town. “A request had been sent to the higher authorities to provide financial assistance for the same,” Pradhani stated.

Contacted, Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj said, “I have received a proposal from SP Rishikesh D Khilari on the matter. The CCTV cameras will be installed within three months.”



