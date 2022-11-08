Home States Odisha

Parab-2022 to kick off from November 17

State-level tribal cultural festival, Parab-2022, will kick off from Tentuligumma village, the birth place of freedom fighter Sahid Laxman Naik in Boipariguda block of Koraput district. 

Published: 08th November 2022

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: State-level tribal cultural festival, Parab-2022, will kick off from Tentuligumma village, the birth place of freedom fighter Sahid Laxman Naik in Boipariguda block of Koraput district. 

The district cultural committee, headed by Koraput collector Abdaal M Akhtar, announced that the one-month long festival will kick off from Naik’s birth place on the borders of Koraput and Malkangiri districts from November 17. 

The cultural committees of blocks and municipalities across the district will assemble in the village where the festival will be inaugurated after tributes are paid to Naik. The inauguration ceremony will be followed by cultural events. A Pallishree Mela too will be organised during the festival from December 17 to 21 at Koraput. 

“This year our main objective is to promote handicraft of artisans of the state through the Palishree Mela. The artisans were affected due to the pandemic,” said Akhtar. 

