Private buildings on govt land razed in Umerkote for widening of road

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Houses and shops that had encroached upon government land were demolished on Monday by the district administration for widening of the Jharigaon road here. The road connects Jharigaon in Chandahandi block with neighbouring Kalahandi and Nuapada districts.

Sources said, the road from Ravi Singh Majhi square to the Jharigaon bridge end witnessed vehicular congestion specially on Monday and Tuesday, particularly due to the presence of a market there. Also, the road being narrow, frequent accidents leading to loss of lives and property were reported on a regular basis.

In view of the situation, the district administration decided to widen the road to 45 feet. The buildings were reportedly built illegally on government land. A platoon of police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Contacted, Umerkote tehsildar N Jagat Jeevan Choudhury said the demolition of the houses having land patta will be decided by the PWD. Meanwhile, Umerkote municipality is yet to take a decision regarding the demolition of municipality stalls on the road.



UMERKOTE: Houses and shops that had encroached upon government land were demolished on Monday by the district administration for widening of the Jharigaon road here. The road connects Jharigaon in Chandahandi block with neighbouring Kalahandi and Nuapada districts. Sources said, the road from Ravi Singh Majhi square to the Jharigaon bridge end witnessed vehicular congestion specially on Monday and Tuesday, particularly due to the presence of a market there. Also, the road being narrow, frequent accidents leading to loss of lives and property were reported on a regular basis. In view of the situation, the district administration decided to widen the road to 45 feet. The buildings were reportedly built illegally on government land. A platoon of police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Contacted, Umerkote tehsildar N Jagat Jeevan Choudhury said the demolition of the houses having land patta will be decided by the PWD. Meanwhile, Umerkote municipality is yet to take a decision regarding the demolition of municipality stalls on the road.