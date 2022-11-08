Suryabanshi Suraj urges Naveen to fulfill his Dhamnagar promise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With good wishes still pouring in after his emphatic win in Dhamnagar bypoll, the newly-elected BJP MLA Suryabanshi Suraj on Monday made a humble request to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to keep his word and take responsibility for the overall development of the constituency.

“The chief minister during his virtual poll campaign had promised the people of Dhamnagar that it was his responsibility to ensure the development of the constituency and see that all the pending works are completed in the next 18 months,” Suraj told mediapersons.

‘He (Naveen) is my chief minister and chief minister of the entire state. I appealed him to stick to his pledges notwithstanding the defeat of his party candidate,’ Suraj said. Describing the people of the constituency as a big family, Suraj said, “I had gone to them as a son to seek their blessings and they showered their love. Now it is my responsibility to fulfil the unfinished agenda of my father.”

On the support of the women self help group (SHG) members, Suraj said that the BJD has been using SHGs as a vote bank while the BJP is working for their economic empowerment. There is huge difference in the approach of the BJP and BJD towards the SHGs.

A computer engineer by profession and a politician by choice, Suraj said the circumstance made him to chose the latter. “The only advise of my mother after winning the election is to retain the goodwill my father earned during his political career,” he said.

On this success of BJP, state BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said, this is the beginning of a revolution. The rebellion within the BJD will be more prominent in the coming days. As power has gone to the head of BJD leaders and corruption rampant, people have made up their mind for a change.

BHUBANESWAR: With good wishes still pouring in after his emphatic win in Dhamnagar bypoll, the newly-elected BJP MLA Suryabanshi Suraj on Monday made a humble request to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to keep his word and take responsibility for the overall development of the constituency. “The chief minister during his virtual poll campaign had promised the people of Dhamnagar that it was his responsibility to ensure the development of the constituency and see that all the pending works are completed in the next 18 months,” Suraj told mediapersons. ‘He (Naveen) is my chief minister and chief minister of the entire state. I appealed him to stick to his pledges notwithstanding the defeat of his party candidate,’ Suraj said. Describing the people of the constituency as a big family, Suraj said, “I had gone to them as a son to seek their blessings and they showered their love. Now it is my responsibility to fulfil the unfinished agenda of my father.” On the support of the women self help group (SHG) members, Suraj said that the BJD has been using SHGs as a vote bank while the BJP is working for their economic empowerment. There is huge difference in the approach of the BJP and BJD towards the SHGs. A computer engineer by profession and a politician by choice, Suraj said the circumstance made him to chose the latter. “The only advise of my mother after winning the election is to retain the goodwill my father earned during his political career,” he said. On this success of BJP, state BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said, this is the beginning of a revolution. The rebellion within the BJD will be more prominent in the coming days. As power has gone to the head of BJD leaders and corruption rampant, people have made up their mind for a change.