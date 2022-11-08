Traffic restrictions imposed in Cuttack for Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police has imposed restrictions in Cuttack city for crowd management and smooth flow of vehicular traffic during Baliyatra from November 8 to 16. The traffic restrictions will be in force from 3 pm till late at night daily. As per the advisory, three-wheelers and four wheelers coming from Madhusudan bridge side are required to be parked on Bhuasuni field from where people can use vehicles arranged by the administration to reach the Baliyatra ground.

Three-wheelers and two-wheelers coming from Satichoura can ply through Shelter Chhak and Kanika Chhak and park on the field in front of Daya Ashram and the field situated to the left of Kartikeswar Gada. Vehicles coming from Deer Park will have to park on Christian field. From there, people can take vehicles arranged by the administration to reach the fair ground.

Two-wheelers coming from Bhuasuni field and Chahata can ply up to Deer Park and park on Kartikeswar Gada field. Similarly, restrictions have been imposed on plying of vehicles from Girnar Hotel Square to Chief Justice Bungalow, from Nari Seva Sangha Square to stadium and Killa Fort Gate to Baliyatra ground. Vehicles will have to take diversion up to the nearest parking spots. The police has also tightened security arrangements from Baliyatra ground to Cuttack railway station.

Apart from deployment of 50 platoons of police force, as many as 20 police aid and six traffic aid posts have been set up for crowd management. Similarly, eight watch towers have been set up on both the upper and lower Baliyatra grounds to keep a tab on trouble makers. As nomads often indulge in criminal activities during the fair, a decision has been taken to not permit them to travel to Cuttack railway station and detain them enroute.

Elaborate protection and safety measures have been taken by Odisha Fire Service for the fair. Apart from setting up five temporary fire stations with provision of four source pumps including one at Gadakhai and the other in Mahanadi river for uninterrupted water supply to the fire fighting units in case of emergency, as many as five rescue teams equipped with power boats have been deployed on the banks of the river. This apart, while two control rooms have been set up, 280 fire personnel will be deployed on the grounds.

