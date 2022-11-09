Home States Odisha

After drinking 'mahua' liquor, 24 elephants sleep for hours in Odisha forest

Forest department personnel after reaching the spot in the jungle under the Patana forest range had to beat drums to wake the herd up.

Published: 09th November 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

KEONJHAR: People of a village in Odisha went inside a forest to prepare 'mahua', a traditional country liquor, but found that a herd of elephants already devoured the water fermented with the intoxicating flowers and are in deep sleep.

The villagers living near Shilipada cashew forest in Keonjhar district saw that a total of 24 jumbos, who were apparently drunk, were sleeping near the place where mahua flowers were kept in water in large pots for fermentation.

"We went into the jungle at around 6 am to prepare mahua and found that all the pots were broken and the fermented water is missing. We also found that the elephants were sleeping. They consumed the fermented water and got drunk," Naria Sethi, a villager, said.

"There were nine tuskers, six females and nine calves. That liquor was unprocessed. We tried to wake up the animals but failed. The forest department was then informed," he said.

Forest department personnel after reaching the spot in the jungle under the Patana forest range had to beat drums to wake the herd up.

The elephants then went deep inside the forest, said Ghasiram Patra, the forest ranger.

Sethi said the herd left the place at around 10 am.

The forest official, however, is not sure whether the elephants got drunk after consuming fermented mahua.

"Maybe, they were just resting there," Patra said.

Villagers, on the other hand, insisted that they spotted the elephants sleeping in intoxicated conditions at various places close to the broken pots on Tuesday.

The flowers of Mahua tree (Madhuca longifolia) are fermented to produce an alcoholic drink also called Mahua.

Tribal men and women in various parts of India traditionally make this liquor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephants Odisha elephants Mahua liquor
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp