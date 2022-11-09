BJD brings in new leaders for Padampur bypoll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has brought in a new set of leaders to manage the bypoll to Padampur Assembly seat to be held on December 5 following the shock defeat of its candidate at Dhamnagar. Sources said leaders from coastal Odisha including the general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das will have a minimum role to play in the Padampur bypoll where rivals BJP and Congress have solid base. The ruling party’s candidate will be finalised by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

A senior leader from western Odisha district said as the general secretary (organisation), Das will no doubt monitor the election management, but there will be no direct participation from him. Even during bypoll to the Bijepur Assembly constituency held in October 2019, Das did not play any major role.

However, after his appointment as general secretary in March 2020, he played a major role in all the four other by-elections the party had contested, and won. Sources said that Das is unlikely to address any election meeting, but may attend some workers’ conferences.

Interference of outside leaders particularly from nearby Jajpur district and neighbouring Assembly constituencies in election management and campaign for Dhamnagar bypoll had sparked strong resentment among the local leaders. Sources said it has been ensured that such mistakes are not repeated this time.

The BJD has brought in former minister Sushant Singh, party MLA from Bhatli constituency, and given the over-all charge of the bypoll. Similarly, former Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya will remain in charge of the campaign for the party.

Three ministers have been given charge of three blocks. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will be in-charge of the Padampur block, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das will be looking after the Paikmal block. Minister for Planning and Convergence Rajendra Dholakia will be in-charge of the Jharbandh block.

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has brought in a new set of leaders to manage the bypoll to Padampur Assembly seat to be held on December 5 following the shock defeat of its candidate at Dhamnagar. Sources said leaders from coastal Odisha including the general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das will have a minimum role to play in the Padampur bypoll where rivals BJP and Congress have solid base. The ruling party’s candidate will be finalised by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. A senior leader from western Odisha district said as the general secretary (organisation), Das will no doubt monitor the election management, but there will be no direct participation from him. Even during bypoll to the Bijepur Assembly constituency held in October 2019, Das did not play any major role. However, after his appointment as general secretary in March 2020, he played a major role in all the four other by-elections the party had contested, and won. Sources said that Das is unlikely to address any election meeting, but may attend some workers’ conferences. Interference of outside leaders particularly from nearby Jajpur district and neighbouring Assembly constituencies in election management and campaign for Dhamnagar bypoll had sparked strong resentment among the local leaders. Sources said it has been ensured that such mistakes are not repeated this time. The BJD has brought in former minister Sushant Singh, party MLA from Bhatli constituency, and given the over-all charge of the bypoll. Similarly, former Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya will remain in charge of the campaign for the party. Three ministers have been given charge of three blocks. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will be in-charge of the Padampur block, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das will be looking after the Paikmal block. Minister for Planning and Convergence Rajendra Dholakia will be in-charge of the Jharbandh block.