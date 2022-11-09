Home States Odisha

Boat race adds thrill to festivities in Kendrapara

The race was organised jointly by the district fishermen’s association and Kartikeswar puja committee. At least 15 boats participated in the five-km race in the river.

Published: 09th November 2022

The boat race in progress in Gobari river | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The banks of Gobari river near Bijaynagar village came alive on Tuesday as hundreds of spectators cheered the oarsmen participating in the boat race organised on the occasion of Kartika Purnima.

The excitement was palpable among villagers as the annual boat race was held after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dressed in traditional attires, the oarsmen worked in unison to make it to the finish line while the exuberant crowd cheered them on. 

The race was organised jointly by the district fishermen’s association and Kartikeswar puja committee. At least 15 boats participated in the five-km race in the river. President of the puja committee Sudarshan Majhi said the boat race is undoubtedly the most exciting event of the year. “In the past, traders from Odisha used to set sail on boats to different countries like Java, Sumatra, Bali of Indonesia and Middle East countries on Kartika Purnima day. To remember this glorious maritime history, we organise the boat race among fishermen.”

Boat racing is a popular game in riverside villages of the coastal district. Fishermen demonstrate their skills and prowess by rowing traditional boats at maximum speed. Each country boat is oared by three fishermen. Only traditional fishermen participate in the race. 

Manguli Tarei, a fisherman of Jagatapada, said boat races have always been a part of the tradition of fisher folks. However, the event is falling out of favour as the number of traditional fishing boats is decreasing every year. “These days most of the fishermen use mechanised vessels to venture into rivers and the sea. The boat races are being organised to encourage fishermen who use country boats for fishing,” he added.
Gagan Parida and his team stood first in the boat race held on the day. The team members received `5,000 each as the first prize.

