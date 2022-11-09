Concerns rise as brown planthoppers eat into paddy fields

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Farmers of Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Rajkanika, Pattamundai and Garadapur blocks of the district are in a tight spot after large tracts of their paddy crops in flowering stage stand damaged due to pest attack by brown planthoppers (BPH) in the areas.

Disgruntled at the lack of response from the administration, the farmers complained that though the situation was taken to the block development office and agricultural officers several times, they have just been paying lip-service towards the problem.

“It has been two weeks since the first batch of the insects infested here but help from the administration is yet to reach us,” said a farmer of Balipala village Kamadev Biswal. A farmer from Deulapada village Arabinda Rout, who had high hopes of reaping a good harvest, is now worried after his crops were affected with the pests.

“I was planning to harvest the paddy in December but the insects have already eaten away major chunks of the paddy. I tried everything to control it but to no avail,” Rout lamented. Another farmer of Barua village Randhir Das claimed that the government should give compensation to those affected. Apart from good crop management, timely and accurate diagnosis can significantly reduce crop loss, he said.

Contacted, assistant agriculture officer (AAO) of Kendrapara Kalyani Rout said several complaints about the BPH menace have been received. “The BPH attack the paddy by feeding on them and transmitting two viruses, Rice Ragged Stunt Virus and Rice Grassy Stunt Virus. But the insect problem is not at an alarming stage at present. The farmers should keep a close watch on their crops and continue sprinkling pesticides on them,” the AAO said adding that the department is going to organise an awareness campaign in the villages and also provide pesticides at 50 per cent subsidised rates to the affected farmers.

