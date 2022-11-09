Congress launches hunger strike for restoration of mill

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Congress leaders of the district on Tuesday sat on a hunger strike in front of the Sarala Weavers’ Cooperative reinstating their demands for its restoration.

Sources said, the State Bank of India, Bhubaneswar Industrial Estate, had in June issued notice and sealed the mill for attachment of immovable property for non-payment of Rs 4.74 crore due towards the loan sanctioned to the mill. The property seized by the bank was around 10 times more than its outstanding loan amount.

Last August, hundreds of Congress workers had taken out a padayatra from Tirtol to Bhubaneswar and also sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for restoration of the mill. Since their demands were not met, they intensified protest by launching the hunger strike.



