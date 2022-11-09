Home States Odisha

Grooming lessons for students in Sundargarh schools

Published: 09th November 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

ROURKELA: Students of the high schools and higher secondary schools run by the SC & ST department in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district will not only pass out well-educated but also well-groomed to make their place in career and life, if the plans of the district administration are put into implementation.

In an out of the box initiative to make the children aware of the importance of good appearance along with education in their career as well as social and personal life, the district social welfare wing has planned to provide grooming training along with skill-development in the field to the students.

The move is aimed at moulding students into confident youth who are ready to stand up in the modern world with education, appearance, etiquette and elan.The programme is likely to cover nearly 14,000 high schools and 720 higher secondary school students studying or staying in hostels run by the ST & SC department.

Sundargarh district welfare officer (DWO) Pabitra Mohan Pradhan said majority of the students of 40 high schools and six higher secondar schools under the ST & SC Department are tribals and about 70 per cent are girls. “Almost all the students are ignorant or do not care about personal appearance and hygiene, thus adding to their lack of self-confidence. In some cases, male students sport weird haircuts,” he said.

The DWO said the proposal is to hire a beautician and a hairdresser in every school for a year for girls and boys respectively. Each school would be equipped with parlours to groom and enhance the appearance of students.

“Girl students would be periodically entitled to basic beauty services like facial, pedicure, manicure, hairdressing and eyebrow shaping. They would also be trained to maintain personal body care and hygiene as well as dressing,” explained the officer.

The same applies to boys who would be trained in dressing and sporting proper haircuts that can boost their confidence to present themselves before anyone including future employers, he added. In a year, the students would be taught on different techniques to enhance their appearance and personal care and later on groom younger students and the programme can be a continuous process, Pradhan stated adding, this would also be expanded to skill development for those who show interest in taking up as their vocation.The proposal will be implemented after approval of the Collector, he said.

