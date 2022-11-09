Home States Odisha

Lonely life for octogenarian ‘jatra comedy king’ - Manibhadra Biswal

Popularly  known as ‘jatra comedy king’, 80-year-old Manibhadra Biswal made his  audience laugh with his acting skills.

Published: 09th November 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Manibhadra Biswal | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Popularly  known as ‘jatra comedy king’, 80-year-old Manibhadra Biswal made his audience laugh with his acting skills. But the octogenarian is now leading a drab life at an old age home in Paradipgarh. 

Shunned by  his son after he stopped working, Biswal worked in the jatra industry for 48 years. His new address, the Ratnamala Jema Old Age Home, is filled with people who have been left to fend for themselves in the  prime of their lives by their sons and daughters-in-law. 

Hailing  from Oliapatana village within Khantapada police limits in Balasore  district, Biswal acted in 400 plays and was associated with opera  parties like Shivani Gana Natya, Satasankha Opera, Sreemaa opera, Janata  Gananatya, Biswa Janani opera, Tulsi Gana Nataya, BaghaJatin Gananatya,  Biswa Darbar, Eastern Rad and others. 

Born in 1942, Biswal  passed his HSC in 1961 and worked as a teacher in the ME school of his  village for nine years. After quitting his job, he started acting in  plays. In 2018, Biswal adopted ‘mahima dharma’ and quit acting. 

While  acting, he had given money to his elder son. However, Biswal was  neglected following which he left home and came in contact with  president of Ratnamali Jema old age home Santosh Behera. “Biswal left his house on October 25, 2022 and took shelter in our old age home. He was neglected by his elder son. However, Biswal did not stay with  his younger son as he had not given him anything from his earnings at  opera houses,” said Behera. 

“I am leading a contented life with others in the old age home. We are a family. Life is full of struggles and I am ready to face them,” said the actor. The old age home is inhabited by 20 inmates and Biswal continues to entertain them with his acting. The octogenarian, in the fag end of his life, is doing what he does best.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jatra
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp