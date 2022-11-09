Home States Odisha

Married off to her rapist, girl seeks cop help

Villagers married off the girl with the accused after he confessed to his crime at the meeting 

JAJPUR: A 17-year-old girl who was married off to her alleged rapist in Gobarghati area has approached the Kalinga Nagar police seeking justice. On Monday, the victim filed an FIR in Kalinga Nagar police station against local youth Katak Lamai accusing him of raping her. The incident reportedly took place on October 30 when the girl was returning home after attending Kali Puja festivities in the night.

As per the FIR, the girl had gone to watch a cultural programme organised as part of Kali Puja celebration in the village. After the event ended, she went to have dinner hosted by the puja organisers. Since it was already late in the night, Lamai offered to give her company on the way back to her home.

Midway, Lamai forcibly took her to a secluded place, gagged her and raped her. The accused also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone, said the FIR. However, on reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother. The next day, the victim’s parents brought the matter to the notice of the village committee following which a meeting was convened.

After the accused confessed to his crime, villagers reportedly conducted marriage of the girl with Lamai by exchanging garlands at the meeting venue. The girl was then sent to her in-law’s house with the accused.

But when Lamai’s parents refused to accept her as their daughter-in-law, the girl lodged a complaint with Kalinga Nagar police. Basing on the girl’s FIR, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and sent her for medical examination. An officer of Kalinga Nagar police station said the accused has fled the area to evade arrest. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

