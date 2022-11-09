Month-long Kartika brata ends, Habisyalis homebound

By Express News Service

PURI: The month-long Kartika brata came to an end on Tuesday, a day ahead of Purnima (full moon day) because of the lunar eclipse. A special ritual was performed at all Habisyali centres to mark the occasion.

As many as 3,000 Habisyalis who were observing the fast in Puri, became emotional and showered blessings before leaving for their home towns. They also blessed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for arranging their stay and with a hope of returning next year.

Habisyalis Kamala Sahu and Rina Dash from Ganjam’s Polsara and Paralakhemundi respectively, shared their emotional bonding with others like them during the month-long stay. “It is difficult to leave. We took a vow that if Lord Jagannath grants us another year of life, we would meet in the camp again,” they said.

District collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh bid farewell to the elderly devotees.

Earlier on October 8, the chief minister had dedicated a seven-storey building Brundabati Nivas to house the Habisyalis from this year onwards. This apart, four other shelter homes were organised for the purpose. All the centres were well-furnished with basic amenities to facilitate smooth conduct of religious rites. The Habisyalis were provided with breakfast and Mahaprasad once a day, commutation facility to and from the Sri Jagannath temple and priests appointed to help them with performing the religious ceremonies.

While returning, the Habisyalis were provided with shawls, blankets, dry Mahaprasad and fruits.

In view of the lunar eclipse, all the temple rituals were performed 12 hours in advance after which the Trinity’s Rajrajeshwar besa (Sunabesa) was observed. Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple to have a darshan of the deities’ golden avatar. Over 200 life guards and fire service personnel besides police were deployed at the Mahodadhi Tirth as a precautionary measure.

Arrangements for Prez visit in full swing

Puri: Elaborate arrangements are being made by the state police and the SJTA for smooth conduct of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Puri on November 10. The President will reach Puri in a helicopter at around 12 pm on the day after which she will be escorted to the Sri Jagannath temple. After having darshan of the Trinity, she will be served with Mahaprasad. Anand Bazaar, where the President will partake mahaprasad, too will be given a facelift. All safety and security measures will be followed as per the guidelines. SP K Vishal Singh said a mock drill of the security carcade will be conducted on Wednesday. Devotees will be prohibited from entering the temple from 10.30 am till the time the President leaves, Singh added.

