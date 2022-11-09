Odisha plans Edu-Invest in Dec next year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has proposed to host its first education conclave - Edu-Invest - from December 1 to 3 next year. The conclave will be aligned with the Konark festival and Eco-retreat so that the tourism and cultural heritage of the state can be showcased to the invitees.

This was informed in an inter-departmental meeting for the conclave, held recently. A core committee headed by the chief secretary will be formed for smooth conduct of the event.Officials said the Edu-Invest will be showcasing Odisha globally in various fields like disaster, food grains and Covid management, promotion of sports, social security and gender empowerment, skill development, with a special focus on education.

