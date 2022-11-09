Odisha showcases tourism at WTM-2022 in London

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism is showcasing its tourist destinations at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, which is being held after a gap of three years.Inaugurated on Monday, the three-day event is witnessing participation of 2,500 exhibitors from over 100 countries. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra are participating in the WTM where the eco-tourism destinations, handloom and handicrafts of Odisha are being showcased.

“The event will provide the state with new opportunities to build relationships with new partners and will help in sourcing new ideas and learnings on current trends in tourism and travel. The participation of Odisha Tourism in WTM-2022 has garnered positive feedback among the tourism and travel fraternity of India owing to its efforts towards pitching Odisha as a leading tourism destination in the country with its niche tourism products,” the minister said.

