Purohit BJP ‘choice’ for Padampur bypoll

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As political parties are gearing up for Padampur by-election on December 5, it is almost certain that BJP is going to repeat former MLA Pradip Puhohit as its candidate.The candidature of Purohit is a foregone conclusion as there is no other contender in the party. As a matter of formality, the party has constituted a three-member committee comprising Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Kalahandi MP Basant Panda and leader of Opposition in Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra for selection of a suitable candidate for the constituency.

“It is customary for holding consultations with MP, MLAs and functionaries of the party of the district where election will be held before selection of a candidate. But it will be a mere formality for Padampur Assembly constituency as there is no confusion in the party about the candidature for the bypoll,” BJP state unit president Samir Mohanty told TNIE.

Though he did not name the candidate, it is an open secret that the party is unanimous on the candidature of BJP Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit. In all probability, a single name (Pradip) will be recommended by the state election committee of the BJP to the party’s central election committee for approval.

Padampur is one of the seven Assembly constituencies of Bargarh Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by Pujari. Purohit first tried his luck in the constituency on a BJP ticket in 2009 after BJD snapped ties with the saffron party. He came third by securing 29,651 votes (19.28 per cent of the valid votes). However, he surprised the BJD by winning the seat in the 2014 defeating Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha of the ruling party by a margin of over 4,500 votes. In a tough triangular contest, Purohit lost the 2019 election to Bariha by a margin of 5,734 votes.

Perhaps, Purohit is the only leader of the party who has been very active in his constituency after losing the election. While successfully undertaking several agitational programmes of the party in his constituency, he is also quite visible in the social media. The party leader Prithiviraj Harichandan informed that national BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal and Odisha in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari will visit Odisha soon to discuss about the poll strategy.

BHUBANESWAR: As political parties are gearing up for Padampur by-election on December 5, it is almost certain that BJP is going to repeat former MLA Pradip Puhohit as its candidate.The candidature of Purohit is a foregone conclusion as there is no other contender in the party. As a matter of formality, the party has constituted a three-member committee comprising Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Kalahandi MP Basant Panda and leader of Opposition in Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra for selection of a suitable candidate for the constituency. “It is customary for holding consultations with MP, MLAs and functionaries of the party of the district where election will be held before selection of a candidate. But it will be a mere formality for Padampur Assembly constituency as there is no confusion in the party about the candidature for the bypoll,” BJP state unit president Samir Mohanty told TNIE. Though he did not name the candidate, it is an open secret that the party is unanimous on the candidature of BJP Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit. In all probability, a single name (Pradip) will be recommended by the state election committee of the BJP to the party’s central election committee for approval. Padampur is one of the seven Assembly constituencies of Bargarh Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by Pujari. Purohit first tried his luck in the constituency on a BJP ticket in 2009 after BJD snapped ties with the saffron party. He came third by securing 29,651 votes (19.28 per cent of the valid votes). However, he surprised the BJD by winning the seat in the 2014 defeating Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha of the ruling party by a margin of over 4,500 votes. In a tough triangular contest, Purohit lost the 2019 election to Bariha by a margin of 5,734 votes. Perhaps, Purohit is the only leader of the party who has been very active in his constituency after losing the election. While successfully undertaking several agitational programmes of the party in his constituency, he is also quite visible in the social media. The party leader Prithiviraj Harichandan informed that national BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal and Odisha in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari will visit Odisha soon to discuss about the poll strategy.