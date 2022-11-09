Suspension axe on PACS secy

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The secretary of Khairapadar Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) of Kalahandi district Harishankar Bag was placed under suspension for dereliction of duty after 55 farmers were deprived from getting their name registered for selling their paddy due to fault in the PACS. Besides, three other contractual staff were also dismissed.

Sources said 764 farmers had filed application for online registration for selling their paddy for the upcoming kharif season but of the 764, names of only 709 farmers were registered.

After receiving their complaints, the assistant registrar of cooperative societies Dharamgarh conducted an inquiry and suspended the secretary besides dismissing the data entry operator and two other contractual staff. ENS

