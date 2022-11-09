Home States Odisha

Suspension axe on PACS secy

Sources said 764 farmers had filed application for online registration for selling their paddy for the upcoming kharif season but of the 764, names of only 709 farmers were registered. 

Published: 09th November 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The secretary of Khairapadar Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) of Kalahandi district Harishankar Bag was placed under suspension for dereliction of duty after 55 farmers were deprived from getting their name registered for selling their paddy due to fault in the PACS. Besides, three other contractual staff were also dismissed. 

Sources said 764 farmers had filed application for online registration for selling their paddy for the upcoming kharif season but of the 764, names of only 709 farmers were registered. 

After receiving their complaints, the assistant registrar of cooperative societies Dharamgarh conducted an inquiry and suspended the secretary besides dismissing the data entry operator and two other contractual staff. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp