Utility complex at GMU to be ready in two months

The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) is executing the work at a cost of Rs 4.35 crore.

Published: 09th November 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A utility centre which was proposed to provide several recreational facilities and essential services under one roof to the students of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) in Sambalpur is likely to be made functional by January next year. 

The complex is being developed over an area of 594.75 square metre on the premises of the varsity. Deputy registrar of the varsity, UC Pati said, “The work is in the last phase. We are expecting all the work on the project will be completed by December this year. Once done, it will be made functional by January next year.” 

The construction of the three-storey utility complex was started in August last year, after the demolition of an old building which was functioning as the office of the regional director (RD), Higher Education on the land adjacent to the varsity auditorium.  The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) is executing the work at a cost of Rs 4.35 crore.

Once functional, the complex will house a bank, an ATM, post office, gym, food court for the students, essentials stores including stationery and general items shop for the students. Besides, it will have separate common rooms for boys and girls, an alumni room and staff club. The ground floor of the building will be a dedicated parking area. 

A student of Political Science department, Chuman Pradhan said, “While there are around 6,000 students in the varsity, at least 25 per cent of the students are hostel boarders who have to go out of the premises to shop for daily needs or stationery. Several groups of students had requested the varsity authorities for a multi-facility centre on many occasions. It will be great respite.”

