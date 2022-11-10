30 instream storage under construction: Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday that the Water Resources department is constructing 30 instream storage structures and 16 more are in the pipeline located across different rivers of the state with an outlay of about Rs 12,000 crore to ensure conservation of surface water and increase the ground water table.

Addressing an orientation programme of 257 junior engineers who joined Water Resources department virtually. He said the state has more than 2,500 dams and work for some major dams like Lower Suktel, Kanpur and Ghatkeswar are in progress.

The chief minister also launched a procurement management information system PROMISe, which will be very useful in managing different steps of procurement with up-to-date information, records and status of different works.

