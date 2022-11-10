Home States Odisha

Berhampur: Assisted by sons, woman kills abusive husband

Surya, an alcoholic, used to torture wife Shanti and his two teenage sons Tiku and Tuna since the last 15 years

10th November 2022

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a woman assisted by her two sons killed her alcoholic and abusive husband in Totagaon within Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as 53-year-old Surya Pahan. The accused are Shanti Pahan (47) and her two sons Tiku (16) and Tuna (19). The incident took place at around 10 pm in the night. 

Sources said Surya, an alcoholic, used to torture his wife Shanti and two sons since the last 15 years. 
To escape from the abuse, Shanti along with Tiku and Tuna was staying in another house in the village.
On the fateful night, Surya reached his wife’s house in an inebriated condition and tried to kill her with a knife. Shanti resisted and with the help of Tuna and Tiku, snatched the weapon from his hands. In a fit of rage, the trio attacked Surya with the knife and a wood plank, killing him on the spot.

To hush up the incident, Shanti and her sons took Surya’s body to the village cremation ground to dispose it of. However, police got a tip-off about the crime and reached the spot. Khallikote IIC Jagannath Mallick said police seized the body and sent it to the hospital for postmortem on Wednesday. The three accused have been arrested. “We are searching for the weapon used in the crime. Investigation is underway with the help of the scientific team. The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said Mallick.

On the other hand, Shanti and her two sons told police that a drunk Surya reached their house and tried to kill them. When they resisted his attack, Surya fell down and died. On the day, the accused trio was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

