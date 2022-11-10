Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy faces ED heat

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After quizzing wife and daughter of expelled BJD MLA of Gopalpur Pradeep Panigrahy last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started investigation into the money laundering cases against the legislator.

Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M submitted details of the cases lodged against the MLA and his associates to the ED on Wednesday. Sources said the SP’s reply included deatils of FIRs, status of all the five cases in courts and the charge-sheets submitted by police.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, supporters of Panigrahy showed black flags to Gopabandhu Das, former administrator and political advisor to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, at Kolathigaon in Gopalpur.

Das has been reportedly tasked by the BJD with looking after the party affairs in Gopalpur Assembly constituency.

