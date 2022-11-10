Home States Odisha

Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy faces ED heat

Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M submitted details of the cases lodged against the MLA and his associates to the ED on Wednesday.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy

Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After quizzing wife and daughter of expelled BJD MLA of Gopalpur Pradeep Panigrahy last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started investigation into the money laundering cases against the legislator. 

Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M submitted details of the cases lodged against the MLA and his associates to the ED on Wednesday. Sources said the SP’s reply included deatils of FIRs, status of all the five cases in courts and the charge-sheets submitted by police.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, supporters of Panigrahy showed black flags to Gopabandhu Das, former administrator and political advisor to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, at Kolathigaon in Gopalpur. 
Das has been reportedly tasked by the BJD with looking after the party affairs in Gopalpur Assembly  constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Pradeep Panigrahy
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp