Mo School proposals of Rs 52.72 crore approved

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 37th executive council meeting of Mo School Abhiyan on Wednesday approved proposals worth Rs 52.72 crore for 27 districts.The funds will be utilised on development of 5,146 primary, upper primary and high schools across the state.

As many as 45,388 alumni have joined hands with Mo School Abhiyan in the last one month and donated funds worth Rs 12.56 crore for the holistic development of their alma mater. Mo School Abhiyan has also received grants worth Rs 5 crore from various CSR funds.

The alumni has contributed Rs 2.44 crore in Balasore, Rs 2.02 crore in Jajpur, Rs 71.29 lakh in Sambalpur, Rs 60.32 lakh in Bhadrak and Rs 54.62 lakh in Balangir.After the successful inclusion of all schools under ST & SC Development department, the executive council has received a proposal for inclusion of special schools under the ambit of Mo School.

The council has decided to have a detailed discussion with the officials of the SSEPD department on the issue. The inclusion will contribute towards holistic development of students with disabilities, the secretary said.

