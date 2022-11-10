Home States Odisha

Murder of JSPL manager: Cook of guesthouse arrested

The accused was identified as Sushil Tripathy (37), who was engaged as the cook in JSPL guesthouse.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two days after a manager of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) was found murdered at Barsuan in Lahunipada, police on Wednesday arrested the cook of the company guesthouse in this connection. 

The accused was identified as Sushil Tripathy (37), who was engaged as the cook in JSPL guesthouse. He had allegedly murdered Motiram Pal (59), the logistics manager of Barsuan railway siding of JSPL’s TRB mine, over a personal grudge.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bonai Swaraj Debata said during investigation, it was found that Tripathy strangulated Pal to death in the guesthouse at around 10.15 pm on November 6. Tripathy was nursing a grudge against Pal who had demoted him to guesthouse cook from a siding employee. 

Debata said on the fateful night, Tripathy left for his house but changed his mind midway. He returned to the guesthouse where Pal was staying alone. Tripathy climbed up the boundary wall, entered the guesthouse and knocked on Pal’s door. When Pal opened the door, the accused grabbed his neck and strangulated him to death. 

After committing crime, Tripathy left the place. He also tried to destroy evidence by burning his clothes.  On the day, the accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the SDPO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp