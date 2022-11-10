Murder of JSPL manager: Cook of guesthouse arrested

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two days after a manager of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) was found murdered at Barsuan in Lahunipada, police on Wednesday arrested the cook of the company guesthouse in this connection.

The accused was identified as Sushil Tripathy (37), who was engaged as the cook in JSPL guesthouse. He had allegedly murdered Motiram Pal (59), the logistics manager of Barsuan railway siding of JSPL’s TRB mine, over a personal grudge.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bonai Swaraj Debata said during investigation, it was found that Tripathy strangulated Pal to death in the guesthouse at around 10.15 pm on November 6. Tripathy was nursing a grudge against Pal who had demoted him to guesthouse cook from a siding employee.

Debata said on the fateful night, Tripathy left for his house but changed his mind midway. He returned to the guesthouse where Pal was staying alone. Tripathy climbed up the boundary wall, entered the guesthouse and knocked on Pal’s door. When Pal opened the door, the accused grabbed his neck and strangulated him to death.

After committing crime, Tripathy left the place. He also tried to destroy evidence by burning his clothes. On the day, the accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the SDPO added.

