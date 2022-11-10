Home States Odisha

Naveen nod to corpus fund for hiring specialists

The appointments will be on contractual basis for Capital and BMC Hospitals

Published: 10th November 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the provisioning of corpus fund for hiring super specialists and specialists on contractual basis for Capital Hospital and BMC Hospital in the city to provide advanced healthcare.

The fund will be placed with the director of Capital Hospital. A committee consisting of the director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), director of Health Services and director of Capital Hospital under the chairmanship of BMC commissioner will select and hire suitable medical professionals at individual negotiated salary.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the existing provision of corpus fund provided to KBK and KBK plus districts and tribal sub plan areas will be extended for Capital Hospital and BMC Hospital.

“This will help in expanding speciality and super speciality services available at both the hospitals to provide better healthcare to the people of the city and its nearby areas,” she said. The committee will finalise the negotiated terms of engagement for selected specialists and super specialists. The fund will be met from the existing provision of corpus fund budget of Health and Family Welfare department.

Earlier, the state government had asked the SCB MCH to send some assistant professors two days a week regularly to tackle the rush of patients in Capital Hospital as the shortage of specialists continued to haunt the premier healthcare facility. The Capital Hospital is being developed on the lines of PGI Chandigarh.

