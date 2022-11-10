Pallishree Mela begins at Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: CEO of ORMAS Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the national level Pallishree Mela having 420 stalls showcasing wide range of products including handloom, handicraft, rural homemade spices and household articles from different districts of Odisha and 14 other states at Baliyatra.

Kumar, who also inaugurated the handloom-themed stalls at the fair ground, appreciated the new design interventions of the joint venture between Tata Trust and ORMAS. She interacted with the artisans to know about the gaps.

After inaugurating the handloom stalls, Kumar inaugurated the bamboo and cane-themed stall erected by the National awardee Ekadashi Barik and was amazed to see the collection of products. She also interacted with the women artisans to know about their needs.

The CEO also visited the stalls of SHGs of Cuttack district and appreciated the packaging and branding initiative of ORMAS, Cuttack.She later inaugurated DDU-GKY themed stalls and interacted with students of PIA to know about the various trades and placement procedure.

