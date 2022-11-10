Use of digital innovations in agriculture stressed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Consultative Group for International Agriculture Research (CGIAR) organised a two-day stakeholder consultation workshop as part of its recently launched research for development (R4D) initiative on digital innovation.

Deliberations were held on the digital ecosystem in food, land, and water systems including the availability, accessibility and effectiveness of the existing infrastructure and services, with a focus on women and other unreached vulnerable farmers.

International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) representative to India Dr Ranjitha Puskur said the consultation will help discover pathways to gender-responsive digital innovations and services for transforming the food, land and water systems.

“We need a wide range of digital innovations if we have to effectively address the diverse needs of different socio-economic groups of farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chains and food systems,” she said.

The CGIAR digital innovation initiative will identify strategies and investment priorities to make an enabling digital ecosystem so that relevant information can be delivered effectively to the farming communities. It will also work with vulnerable and unreached smallholder women and men farmers to enhance their knowledge and capabilities to use digital innovations.

