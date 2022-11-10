Home States Odisha

Use of digital innovations in agriculture stressed

It will also work with vulnerable and unreached smallholder women and men farmers to enhance their knowledge and capabilities to use digital innovations.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Consultative Group for International Agriculture Research (CGIAR) organised a two-day stakeholder consultation workshop as part of its recently launched research for development (R4D) initiative on digital innovation.

Deliberations were held on the digital ecosystem in food, land, and water systems including the availability, accessibility and effectiveness of the existing infrastructure and services, with a focus on women and other unreached vulnerable farmers.

International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) representative to India Dr Ranjitha Puskur said the consultation will help discover pathways to gender-responsive digital innovations and services for transforming the food, land and water systems.

“We need a wide range of digital innovations if we have to effectively address the diverse needs of different socio-economic groups of farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chains and food systems,” she said.  

The CGIAR digital innovation initiative will identify strategies and investment priorities to make an enabling digital ecosystem so that relevant information can be delivered effectively to the farming communities.  It will also work with vulnerable and unreached smallholder women and men farmers to enhance their knowledge and capabilities to use digital innovations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp