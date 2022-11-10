Home States Odisha

Woman tries to end life over sorcery suspicion

The victim, Bhagyalata Behera, was reportedly humiliated by villagers on suspicion of practising sorcery. She was beaten up and forced to consume human excreta on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed at Kharipall village within Badagada police limits in Ganjam district after a woman, who was humiliated in public over sorcery suspicion, tried to end her life by consuming poison on Wednesday. 

The victim, Bhagyalata Behera, was reportedly humiliated by villagers on suspicion of practising sorcery. She was beaten up and forced to consume human excreta on Tuesday. Unable to bear the humiliation, Behera consumed rat poison. She has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. 

Sources said the villagers started suspecting Behera of practising sorcery after two persons, who did not have any history of illness, died in the last fortnight. They then called a sorcerer to identify the culprit. The sorcerer identified three persons including Behera and all of them were asked to leave the village. However, police intervened and asked villagers to refrain from such superstitious practice. 

The villagers agreed to comply but later convened a meeting where Behera was tortured. Police have started investigation into the incident. 

