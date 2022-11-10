Home States Odisha

Youth, tortured by rivals, ‘dumped’ before Burla PS, dies

Tulu allegedly confessed to have planned the attack on Ramachandra with the help of a few of his associates.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a shocking incident, two miscreants ‘dumped’ a critically hurt 22-year-old in naked state near Burla police station after brutally torturing him on Wednesday.The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as Rama Chandra Meher, a resident of Basanta Vihar area in Burla.

The incident came to light around 7:30 am when the two reached Burla town on a motorcycle with the victim sitting in between them and dumped the youth near the police station before fleeing the spot.
Contrary to what locals saw, police said Ramachandra had accidentally fallen off the bike near the police station.

Following the incident, locals informed Ramachandra’s family. Subsequently, his mother and police reached the spot and he was rushed to VIMSAR, Burla. However, he perished by the time he reached the hospital.While the body was sent for autopsy, the police launched an investigation and arrested the main accused Tulu Banchhor from Mahatab Nagar in Burla.

Police investigation revealed that the crime was an outcome of a past grudge. Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Burla police station, Susanta Dash said the deceased became victim of a gang war going on in Burla for the last few months.Tulu allegedly confessed to have planned the attack on Ramachandra with the help of a few of his associates. However, he claimed that he did not have any intention to kill him.

While torturing Ramachandra at a secluded place, they realised his condition had turned critical and decided to take him to hospital but Ramachandra reportedly fell off the bike due to presence of speed breakers in front of the police station, police said quoting Tulu.

Around a month back, Tulu was attacked by his rival group in which he sustained multiple injuries and had to be hospitalised. At that time, police said, Ramachandra who was a friend of Tulu’s rival had helped him escape from police by giving him refuge.

Tulu who was nursing a grudge against Ramachandra hatched a plan to teach him a lesson after he was discharged from the hospital. On Wednesday morning, Tulu called Ramachandra and took him to another place where he along with his associates thrashed him brutally.“We are investigating into the matter to identify and nab the other associates of Tulu,” Dash further said.

