Home States Odisha

Anonymous letter helps police crack murder case, six held

Sources said the girl went missing on January 3 following which her family lodged a complaint with Nuapada police.

Published: 11th November 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Accused Saurabh is a resident of the JJ colony in Khanpur.

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Ten months after a 17-year-old girl went missing, an anonymous letter led Nuapada police to crack the case and arrest six persons on Wednesday for allegedly murdering the minor. Parmananda Sahu alias Sonu (19), Banamali Rout (22), Kaahu Rout (21), Basanta Rout (19) and two juveniles were arrested on charges of kidnapping and murdering the girl of Nuapada town who went missing in January this year.

Sources said the girl went missing on January 3 following which her family lodged a complaint with Nuapada police. Though police started investigation, no headway could be made in the case. On October 25, the girl’s father received an anonymous letter from Mahasamund district of nearby Chhattisgarh which stated that ‘six persons from Jhilmila village in Nuapada block had hatched a plan to murder his daughter’. The names of the accused were also mentioned in the letter.

On being informed about the letter, police took Sonu of Jhilmila village into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he was in a love relationship with the victim girl. In January, the girl informed him she was four months pregnant. Sonu asked her to go for abortion but the girl refused. Subsequently, Sonu with the help of Banamali hatched a plan to kill her.

As per the plan, Sonu took the girl to a secluded place in the night of January 3 and strangled her to death. He then buried her body in a nearby paddy field with the help of his accomplices.Basing on Sonu’s statement, police exhumed the girl’s body from the paddy field on Tuesday. After the girl’s father identified the body, Sonu and five of his accomplices were arrested.

Additional SP, Nuapada Indramani Behera said four of the accused were produced in court. The two minors were produced before the juvenile justice board, Bhawanipatna and sent to correction home.
“The girl’s body was sent for postmortem. We have also asked for a DNA test for confirmation. We are also trying to trace the origin of the letter,” Behera added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp